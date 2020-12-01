Wathena nutrition shop donates shake sales to local food bank

(Wathena, Ks.) Second Harvest Food Bank is getting a helpful boost fighting hunger this holiday season.

A two-month old Wathena nutrition shop in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, struggling to keep their own doors open, is giving back.

Beginning on "Giving Tuesday," 989 Nutrition is donating 100% of the proceeds from their renamed cookies & cream shake, "The Hunger Fighter," to the local food bank.

“So for us, we will be losing money, but if it helps someone in need then it doesn’t matter to me,” said Bryer Miller, Owner of 989 Nutrition.

After seeing first-hand the long line of families lining up for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller decided to use the power of his small business to help out.

“It kinda brought a tear to my eye seeing how many people here do need the help,” said Miller, “It’s not about the money for us as much as it is giving back the community. I’ve been here my whole life and this community has done so much for me. It’s the least I could do.”

All of the shake's proceeds will go to serve Doniphan County families at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Every dollar donated to the local food bank turns into three meals.

989 Nutrition is hoping to raise $1,000, which would translate into 3,000 meals for Doniphan County.

“It’s amazing to us that people want to take that step and give financially even when it’s a strain for them. It’s a really sacrificial giving and that’s just really amazing,” said Melissa Ryser, Development specialist for Second Harvest Food Bank.

"The Hunger Fighter" shake runs from December 1st - 31st.