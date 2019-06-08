Wathena residents lace-up to raise money for city's first responders

(WATHENA, Kan.) The community of Wathena participated in the annual 5K run/walk Saturday morning that provides funds for local firefighters.

The Running to Rescue Community event has been put on by the Wathena United Methodist Women organization since 2011 and has raised nearly $18,000 in that span.

Cathy Grable, the president of the organization, says that the 5K began after the group was approved to serve a mission in the community and they chose one that everyone could need at some point.

"We just know everybody at some time or the other needs an EMS or a trip to the hospital, firefighters so it involves the whole community," she said.

Dozens of people showed up to take part in Saturday's event, including many members of Wathena's volunteer fire department.

Fire Chief Bob Ryser says the 5K has paid for improvements to the fire department, including the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment. The funds are also used to train firefighters to better serve the community.

"It [the event] means we can continue to purchase good equipment, have the top-of-the-line equipment that we need," Ryser said. "And have the continued education that we need to make our guys, to train our guys to react to any emergency, react to any situation to the best of our ability."

One upgrade that was recently done using the funds was the construction of boxes to be placed on the back of one of the department's fire trucks.

Grable says that if you missed out on Saturday's event, donations are always accepted by contacting the organization.