Wathena takes "One Giant Leap" into fall

Wathena held its annual fall festival this weekend with food and fun for family and friends.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 11:55 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(Wathena, Kan.) People took one giant leap into fall this weekend at Wathena's annual fall festival.

Every year the festival brings people from all around to come enjoy food and fun with family and friends.

Among the biggest attractions were a pie auction, a free concert, and games on the main stage.

This year's theme was "One Giant Leap" in honor of the 50th anniversary of the famous moon landing. 

Organizers said this year's weather was much cooler compared to last year's, they say that added to the turnout.

 "We're thinking that we're probably going to set records tonight," John Cluck, the mayor said. "Its a great opportunity for everybody to come out and enjoy the weather."

The festival will wrap up Sunday.

