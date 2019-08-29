Watson man's body found in southwest Iowa river

(FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa) Authorities have identified the man found in the Nischnabotna River in southwest Iowa as 77-year-old Thomas Gibson of Watson, Missouri.
Gibson was reported missing late Monday night, according to a Fremont County Sheriff's Office news release.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers responded to a report of a possible drowning near the Goldenrod Access on the Nischnabotna River.
According to the release, family members found his body in the river on Wednesday.
His body was taken to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The Iowa DNR was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Southwest Iowa Dive Team, the Hamburg Fire Department, the Maryville, Missouri Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol.
