Ways to prepare for season's first severe weather threat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The possibility of severe weather is in the forecast for Wednesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and emergency officials want you to be prepared for this season's first threat.

It's been months since severe weather has been in the forecast, and planning days before the threat is the best way to make sure you are staying safe.

The National Weather Service and local emergency officials say that having a plan in place can help protect you and your loved ones. People should know what to do if a tornado warning is issued and where to go.

Having an emergency supply kit is also important with things like batteries, flashlights, water, and other supplies is vital to have on hand.

Receiving warning information is important, too. Have a weather radio, cell phone, or the TV on to receive alerts when severe weather threatens.

"We don't want anyone to be injured or killed in a bad storm because there are things out there that will actually protect you and let you know what's going to happen," Buchanan County Emergency Manager, Bill Brinton, said.

For more information on what you can do to prepare for severe weather, visit the National Weather Service's website by clicking here.

KQ2 will be keeping you updated with the latest forecasts online and on-air.