We made it through the blizzard, that was the easy part

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City officials and street crews are warning you to still take it easy despite much better road conditions Monday. While large piles of snow line the roadways, the newly cleared streets could become sheets of ice as temperatures drop below freezing Monday night.

St. Joseph street maintenance crews started working on roadways at 4 a.m. Sunday, salting the roads in preparation for the pending blizzard.

“We salted but the snow kept piling up and piling up, the storm just came and dumped on us, we haven’t had to use plows in the last five years, the storm,” said Donny McCeary, a veteran of street maintenance crew.

Tough part is, the street maintenance crew knows they’ll be working for a few days after the blizzard.

“We've probably have about three to four days of plowing ahead of us, it takes 72 to 96 hours to plow the entire city,” said Street Maintenance Superintendent Keven Shneider.

As snow continues to pile up on the sides of roadways, authorities say, the melting slow becomes more dangerous than the original snow fall.

“Things start to melt so outside it just seems wet but as the sun goes down that water turns to ice again and that’s what people don’t remember as much so they aren’t used to those conditions,” said Traffic Sergeant Chirs Mcbane

While snow and later ice are inevitable with Missouri’s ever-varying weather, roadways experts say to stay careful and slow out on the roads, no matter what kind of car you drive.

“People in four wheel drive on their trucks or SUVs know that that is a feature that helps them ‘go’ better, but everyone has four wheel brakes so that doesnt help them stop any better, you have to slow down and take your time out there,” said Sergeant Mcbane.