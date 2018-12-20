Weapons found in home of Cameron veteran accused of threatening to shoot president, sheriff

(CAMERON, Mo.) A Cameron veteran accused of threatening to shoot President Trump and the Clinton County sheriff had 30 weapons in his home, according to federal court documents.

Christopher Kelley, 42, is charged with possession of a firearm while under a domestic violence order of protection.

ATF agents began investigating Kelley in November. According to federal charging documents, Kelley went to the Clinton County Courthouse in October and threatened to kill the President of the United States and the Sheriff.

The documents also state that Kelley was said to dislike police and was infatuated with police shootings.

Kelley has been under a Full Order of Protection in Clinton County since November 16 and has not been allowed to possess firearms. According to the charging documents, on Dec. 17 the DeKalb County sheriff contacted Kelley to see if he had any firearms. Kelley allegedly denied having any weapons. A witness later called the sheriff and said Kelley admitted to having guns and that he "might hurt somebody else."

Investigators executed a federal search warrant at Kelley's home on Wednesday and found 30 weapons including multiple shotguns, rifles and handguns.

Kelley is now being held in federal custody without bond until a detention hearing on Dec. 26.

Click here to see the federal charging documents.