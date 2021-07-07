Website woes for Chiefs Kingdom purchasing training camp tickets

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many eager Chiefs fans hit an unexpected roadblock on the first day tickets were made available for this year’s Chiefs Training Camp.

Jamie Foster, one of those fans, said problems with the website prevented her from making much headway on purchasing tickets at first.

"I think they might’ve just underestimated what the website was going to be like today," She said. "It wouldn’t let me log in, it just kept running and it would time out my login and you never got anywhere."

When Foster was finally able to get through, she hit another hurdle.

"[The website] said I had to have 500 points to get the tickets," Foster said.

The website requires points to complete ticket purchases that she didn’t have nor knew how to redeem. Foster tried every way she could to access the site.

"I’ve tried the app on my phone, and my iPad," She said. "I’ve tried the general website on my PC and nothing’s going through."

When none of that worked, she checked social media and realized she wasn’t alone. Many fans were voicing their frustrations with the process saying the same things, foster says lack of preparation might have been to blame.

"I know it’s all-new for them because of Covid, I don’t know if they’ve thought everything through,"

These problems though haven’t taken away her enthusiasm and after a little social media research, she was finally able to score those tickets.

She wants to spread good luck to others going through the same thing.

"Keep your fingers crossed for not just me but everybody else that’s had that same problem," Foster said.

Foster was able to purchase tickets after receiving an e-mail with enough points to score her tickets.