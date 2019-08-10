(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Catfish enthusiasts from several states are on the Missouri River in St. Joseph in search of the biggest catfish.
The 5th annual Catfish Chasers Tournament officially kicked off Saturday afternoon. Fishermen hit the water at 5 p.m. to take part in the competition.
Promoters said they will be fishing on the river until 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Event promoters say the tournament is a weekend full of fun.
"It brings a lot of money to St. Joe," Craig Collins, event promoter said. "It's a huge event, brings a lot of spectators out tomorrow to see these big fish brought in the kids come out and have a good time we got food and drink vendors here and it a lot of fun."
A check for $15,000 will be presented to the winner of the tournament along with a brand new Chevy truck. The final weigh-in is set for tomorrow at 10 am
Related Content
- Weekend catfish tournament officially kicks off
- Catfish enthusiasts reel into St. Joseph for tournament
- Bearcats Win MIAA Tournament
- Pony Express Tournament Championship
- Southside Fall Festival kicks off
- Symphony kicks off new season
- Ong Wins MIAA Golf Tournament
- Lions Club Annual Fruit Fundraiser Kicks-off
- Buchanan County Kicks Off 2018 Debt Free
- Festival kicks off Fall in Wathena