Weekend catfish tournament officially kicks off

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Catfish enthusiasts from several states are on the Missouri River in St. Joseph in search of the biggest catfish.

The 5th annual Catfish Chasers Tournament officially kicked off Saturday afternoon. Fishermen hit the water at 5 p.m. to take part in the competition.

Promoters said they will be fishing on the river until 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Event promoters say the tournament is a weekend full of fun.

"It brings a lot of money to St. Joe," Craig Collins, event promoter said. "It's a huge event, brings a lot of spectators out tomorrow to see these big fish brought in the kids come out and have a good time we got food and drink vendors here and it a lot of fun."

A check for $15,000 will be presented to the winner of the tournament along with a brand new Chevy truck. The final weigh-in is set for tomorrow at 10 am