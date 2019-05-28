Weekend shooting victim in stable condition, no suspect in custody

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police said the victim in a weekend shooting is in stable condition.
The 18-year-old remains in the hospital at KU Med.
Police said the victim was in a vehicle at 14th and Messanie when he was shot around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
No one has been arrested yet, but police said they have solid leads on a suspect.
The victim's name has not been released.
