Weekend snow inspired family to build Igloo

The Fattigs, along with help from neighbors hope to have the igloo finished in a few days.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 9:06 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) A northside family saw an opportunity after the recent snowstorm. The Fattig family is building an igloo using bricks of compacted snow made with totes.

"We were all at my father-in-law's house and he thought we should build an igloo for Atley," Jackson Wooten, Igloo builder said. "I said let's do it, and he's like meet at my house at 10:00."

The family said the inspiration to build it came from a little girl by the name of Atley, and are hoping for more snow soon. 

A few clouds will stick around as we head overnight but I think most should move out by morning. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s but we will be dry.
