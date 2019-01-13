(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) A northside family saw an opportunity after the recent snowstorm. The Fattig family is building an igloo using bricks of compacted snow made with totes.
"We were all at my father-in-law's house and he thought we should build an igloo for Atley," Jackson Wooten, Igloo builder said. "I said let's do it, and he's like meet at my house at 10:00."
The family said the inspiration to build it came from a little girl by the name of Atley, and are hoping for more snow soon.
Related Content
- Weekend snow inspired family to build Igloo
- Rain & Snow Chances for Weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A chance for for snow this weekend
- Landmark Commission travels south for inspiration
- Nature Center Holding Family Friendly Events this Weekend
- Man walking halfway across the country to inspire change
- Building Damaged after Vehicle Crash
- Rain & Snow Showers Possible Monday
- More snow possible on Tuesday.
- Snow moves into St. Joe
Scroll for more content...