YouTuber shares business basics with students

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- He is only 20, but Charlie Green has already made a name for himself as a YouTube star and it all started with his love for music.

"I was really young stopping my feet and making beats," Green said. "It was just life for me. I wouldn't be where I am today without music."

Green has been making his own music and writing his own songs since he was 3. It wasn't until he was 9, when he starting expanding his talent more visually. I was all thanks to a new video sharing site called YouTube. Over the last 10 years, his videos have become more creative. But it wasn't without a few trials, errors and lessons learned.

"You know quality really upgraded. It takes a lot of time. You work on yourself as a person. You figure out what you really want and do what you love," Green said. "It can be quite the process. It took a lot of soul searching. But in the end I just kept on going. That's what you have to do. I've been working on my vocals and personalities. Learning a lot about myself and my music abilities. "

His father, Chuck Green, always knew there was something very special about his older son. The family has been by his side every step of the way.

"He was always very dedicated to it and he just kept going," Green said. "He makes a really good living doing it. It's been incredible to watch."

Over 500,000 subscribers and 140 million channel views later, Green spends his some of his free time sharing his creativity and story at area schools.

His lesson is simply do what you love.

"As Steve Perry for Journey always said, 'Don't stop believing.' In yourself especially. As long as you start from the ground up and work on your passion, someday your future is going to be great."

Green is planning to return back home to Arizona to continuing pursuing his career as a music producer.

Click here to go to Green's You Tube page.