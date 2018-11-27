Well-known businessman, community icon dies at the age of 90

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man who was well-known throughout the St. Joseph community has passed away.

Casey Meyers died Saturday at the age of 90.

Meyers was known as a longtime businessman, owning four auto dealerships. He also established his identity in the community by appearing on "Wrestling with Bob" in the late 1960's and 1970's on KFEQ.

"His involvement there spread to the rest of the community," said former Big 2 Wrestling Host Jim Connors. "He was always very involved with the Chamber of Commerce, he was involved with the civic things that he could see needed to be done in order for St. Joseph to grow."

Meyers served as the president of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and president of the Trustees of Missouri Western State College. He was also known for his time serving with the Salvation Army. Meyers won the Salvation Army's William Booth Award in 2016.

"Casey Meyers was one of the most endearing, caring, community minded persons I have ever known," said Salvation Army Major Abe Tamayo. "His love the poor and disadvantage was without compare, a kind and generous man he was to me and to Saint Joseph. I am richer for having knowing him."

A service is set for Saturday, Dec. 1 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home.