Wellness center to begin medical marijuana certification

The St. Joe Health Care and Wellness center will start seeing patients for medical marijuana certification on March 5.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joe Health Care and Wellness center will start seeing patients for medical marijuana certification on March 5.

The center, located at 3915 Sherman Ave. in St. Joseph will be offering the appointment at a discounted price of $50. This is the first step in receiving a medical marijuana card.

The appointment will consist of a brief medical exam and a look at the patient's qualifications. The appointments are being limited to those who are 25 years old and older.

Eric Miller, the clinical nutritionist at the center, says that the process to receive a medical marijuana card is a long one and that the cards will not be given away to just anyone.

"Well you don't get a marijuana card just because you say you were injured," Miller said. "Even though I can see it physically, we need a paper trail. So you need to come in, we'll see when the last time you were with your physician. If not, you need to get an appointment with them."

Miller says there needs to be documentation of visits with health care physicians about injuries.

The center will start seeing patients for the second visit beginning June 10. 

The state will begin to accept patient and caregiver ID applications beginning July 4.

If you would like to make an appointment at St. Joe Health Care and Wellness, call 816-676-1700.

To find a link to the state's medical marijunana information page, click here.

