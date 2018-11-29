Clear

Western clarifies active shooter rumor

Missouri Western State University officials have confirmed there was never a threat to the university.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(St.Joseph,MO) Missouri Western State University is working to clarify a rumor about an active shooter situation on campus Thursday morning. At approximately 11 am Thursday, the admin of the Facebook Page St. Joseph,MO Crime Watch & Area Info posted the university was placed on lockdown with the possibility of an active shooter.

Jomel Nichols, Public Relations and Marketing Director for the university, said the Facebook post was false and the university was never on lockdown for an active shooter.

“This morning a local Facebook page posted that there was a lockdown on Missouri Western’s campus with a possible gunman situation. That is not the case, Missouri Western was not put on lockdown, there was not an active shooter on campus,” Nichols said. “We have found out that our law enforcement academy was doing some routine training and it’s possible that may spurred the rumor and the false alarm.”

The Facebook post has been taken down with a correction. Nichols said the university has a plan in place in the event of an active shooter situation. The university then released an email informing faculty, staff and students of the rumor and clarified the situation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Clouds have developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Thursday morning as a little disturbance is pushing through. We could see a bit of drizzle heading into the afternoon. The southeast winds will continue to allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s this afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events