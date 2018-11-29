Western clarifies active shooter rumor

(St.Joseph,MO) Missouri Western State University is working to clarify a rumor about an active shooter situation on campus Thursday morning. At approximately 11 am Thursday, the admin of the Facebook Page St. Joseph,MO Crime Watch & Area Info posted the university was placed on lockdown with the possibility of an active shooter.

Jomel Nichols, Public Relations and Marketing Director for the university, said the Facebook post was false and the university was never on lockdown for an active shooter.

“This morning a local Facebook page posted that there was a lockdown on Missouri Western’s campus with a possible gunman situation. That is not the case, Missouri Western was not put on lockdown, there was not an active shooter on campus,” Nichols said. “We have found out that our law enforcement academy was doing some routine training and it’s possible that may spurred the rumor and the false alarm.”

The Facebook post has been taken down with a correction. Nichols said the university has a plan in place in the event of an active shooter situation. The university then released an email informing faculty, staff and students of the rumor and clarified the situation.