Western launches first advertisement to find next president

(St. Joseph,MO)Missouri Western is making strides towards finding it’s next university leader. Monday the university's presidential search committee met with AGB Search to review the leadership profile, a document outlining the qualifications and values the committee wants in their next leader.

Board of Governors Chair David Liechti said the original committee has been divided into three subcommittees focused on three goals;establishing a leadership profile, conducting reference checks and vetting the potential candidates and conducting the off-site interviews.

“Really we are at the very start. We’ve defined the applicant and what it’s going to look like, who the person is going to look like at least in our eyes. That’s going to go out to advertising and then we will start getting information back,” Liechti said.

On November 28, AGB search launched an advertisement of the position on the university website based off the leadership profile approved by the committee.

AGB Search will continue launching new advertisements on various platforms over the next fews weeks. The search firm will accept applications for the position through January 7.