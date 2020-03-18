MWSU announces changes for spring semester, suspends commencement ceremony

Missouri Western State University announced Wednesday that they are suspending classes on campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester, however stated that the semester will continue.

“Missouri Western is unique in terms of our mission and student body,” said President Matt Wilson in a statement to campus Wednesday. “As an open access institution, some of our students do not have adequate access to technology or Internet services. Because of this ‘digital divide’ we are concerned about student success in a 100% online model. Many students have expressed serious reservations about their ability to learn in an online setting. Others are very anxious about being able to focus in the current environment of flux that may involve employment challenges, childcare issues, illness and even self-quarantine. For these reasons, we are not going to make an attempt to hastily shift all courses to an all-online model.”

The academic calendar will remain the same for the spring semester and all student work must still be submitted by Friday, April 24.

Residence halls will remian open for students who need them however most students have been asked to stay or home.

Western also announced that spring commencement scheduled for May 2 has been suspended.

