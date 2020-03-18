Clear
MWSU announces changes for spring semester, suspends commencement ceremony

Missouri Western State University joins a growing number of universities across the country to suspend their in-person classes for the spring semester due to coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 2:14 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 2:35 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Missouri Western State University announced Wednesday that they are suspending classes on campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester, however stated that the semester will continue.

“Missouri Western is unique in terms of our mission and student body,” said President Matt Wilson in a statement to campus Wednesday. “As an open access institution, some of our students do not have adequate access to technology or Internet services. Because of this ‘digital divide’ we are concerned about student success in a 100% online model. Many students have expressed serious reservations about their ability to learn in an online setting. Others are very anxious about being able to focus in the current environment of flux that may involve employment challenges, childcare issues, illness and even self-quarantine. For these reasons, we are not going to make an attempt to hastily shift all courses to an all-online model.”

The academic calendar will remain the same for the spring semester and all student work must still be submitted by Friday, April 24. 

Residence halls will remian open for students who need them however most students have been asked to stay or home.

Western also announced that spring commencement scheduled for May 2 has been suspended.

The full announcement from Missouri Western can be read by CLICKING HERE.

Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A strong cold front will make its way towards the Midwest on Thursday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side.
