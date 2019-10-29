Westlake Ace Hardware ready for early demand of snow removal supplies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With more winter weather in the forecast on Wednesday, staff from the Westlake Ace Hardware store in St. Joseph say they are ready to go with snow removal supplies.

Earlier this month, the store began receiving shipments of winter supplies but already had some on hand leftover from last year.

Greg Eagleburger, the store manager, says that customers began asking about winter supplies back in September. Eagleburger says that last year's harsh winter is likely leading to the early demand for supplies.

With snow in the forecast this week, Eagleburger says they are ready to go with snow shovels, ice melt, and other necessities.

"You know, it doesn't make sense for you to wait until you got a foot of snow to go out to get a show shovel or snow blower," he said. "We are prepared with what you need for the winter."

The full winter display is still not out at the store but snow blowers are beginning to be displayed.

This week, staff is prepared for any additional shoppers that might be on the hunt for some winter supplies.

"Just business as usual," Eagleburger said. "We try to be here and have what customers might need whenever they need it."

Westlake Ace Hardware is located at 1325 S. Belt Highway in St. Joseph and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. throughout the week.