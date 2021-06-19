Weston holds its first annual Juneteenth Heritage Jubilee

(WESTON, Mo) Weston held its first ever Juneteenth event on Saturday.

Event officials say around 125 people showed up in Weston City Park in Weston.

Speakers shared stories of history surrounding slavery in Missouri and the role the town's location played in helping them escape into the free state of Kansas.

Organizers say they believe these stories are important to hear and understand.

"We tend to hear about all the big major cities in America. and their history and even their slavery history but you don't hear about little towns like this," said event co-host, Angela Hagenbach.

"We need to come together and show how this was integrated into our whole history as a nation and hopefully it will bring us all back closer together," said event donor, Mike Goentzel.

Part of the events mission is to recognize and honor Weston's black community who helped shape Weston into the town it is today.

Event organizers are already planning out the event for the next two years.