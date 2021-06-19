Clear
Weston holds its first annual Juneteenth Heritage Jubilee

Weston held its first ever Juneteenth event on Saturday called Weston Juneteenth Heritage Jubilee. Event officials say around 125 people showed up in Weston City Park in Weston.

Posted: Jun 19, 2021 11:58 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(WESTON, Mo) Weston held its first ever Juneteenth event on Saturday. 

Speakers shared stories of history surrounding slavery in Missouri and the role the town's location played in helping them escape into the free state of Kansas.

Organizers say they believe these stories are important to hear and understand.

"We tend to hear about all the big major cities in America. and their history and even their slavery history but you don't hear about little towns like this," said event co-host, Angela Hagenbach.

"We need to come together and show how this was integrated into our whole history as a nation and hopefully it will bring us all back closer together," said event donor, Mike Goentzel.

Part of the events mission is to recognize and honor Weston's black community who helped shape Weston into the town it is today.

Event organizers are already planning out the event for the next two years.  

There is a cold front coming our way giving us some much cooler temperatures to start off the work week.
