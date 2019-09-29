Wet weather didn't stop annual Fly-In in Maryville

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) People came to an annual Fly-In at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport despite the wet weather this weekend.

Rain prevented many airplanes from taking part in the fly-in, but still, people showed up to see some aircraft up close.

Doug Medsker and Phil Poynter were the main organizers behind this year's fly-in at the airport, they both said they were exposed to flying by their fathers' military experience.

"My father was a Vietnam pilot," Medsker said. "I’ve lived around flight all my life."

"My father was a pilot back in the late ’40s," Poynter said. "He taught radio in the military."

For those not as familiar with a cockpit, the organizers said mastering the skill of flying is a lot like driving a car, adding it's easy to learn once one gets the hang of it.

Poynter and Medsker said flying is a skill they'd like to see passed down to future generations, they both said they work with kids ages 8 to 17 yrs old to give them exposure to airplanes.

Poynter said they take kids on their first flight and even let them sit behind the wheel. t

"We do this all in an effort to promote flying with the youth," He said. "They are our future."

Other attractions at the Fly-In included a flight simulator, a raffle and a bike show.