What you need to know before you head to the polls on Tuesday

There are several things voters need to keep in mind before heading to the polls on Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Absentee voting ends Monday. Buchanan County residents can go to the Buchanan County Courthouse, Room 121, at 411 Jules Street in St. Joseph from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There are several polling places in Buchanan County. Your precinct location can be found on your voter registration card. You can find your precinct list on the Buchanan County Clerk's website. If you have any questions about where you vote you can call the Clerk's office at 271-1412.

Because St. Joseph has a mask ordinance, you will need to bring a mask or face covering.

You'll also want to being proof of identification. Acceptable forms of voter ID include:

Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state;

Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof;

Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri; or

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.

If you do not possess any of these forms of identification, but are a registered voter, you may cast a provisional ballot.

Your provisional ballot will count if: (1) you return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID; or (2) the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.

Leave anything mentioning a candidate or issue on the ballot at home when you vote. Missouri election law prohibits wearing political apparel to the polls, including political masks, shirts, hats, buttons or any other apparel that advocates for a political candidate or issue. Similarly, the law prohibits any electioneering inside of a polling place or within 25 feet of one.