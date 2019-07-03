Where to watch 4th of July firework shows in St. Joseph

Here's everything you need to know about where to watch St. Joseph's Fourth of July fireworks display:

City of St. Joseph Fireworks Display:

When: 15 minutes after dark July 4.

What: Annual City of St. Joseph fireworks show on the riverfront.

Where: The best viewing location will be in the parking lot of the Remington Nature Center. Due to flooding, Heritage Park will not be available for firework viewing. After the show is over, traffic will exit from both lanes along McArthur Drive. The right lane will exit onto Southbound I-229 and the left lane will drive straight on Highland or exit onto I-229 Northbound.



St. Joseph Mustangs:

When: July 4 after game.

What: Postgame Mosaic Life Care Fireworks Spectacular. Veterans and active military receive 2 free deck tickets (while tickets last). Little Mister Mustang and Miss Mustang Competition and a military jersey auction are also happening.

Where: Phil Welch Stadium