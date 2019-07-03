Here's everything you need to know about where to watch St. Joseph's Fourth of July fireworks display:
City of St. Joseph Fireworks Display:
When: 15 minutes after dark July 4.
What: Annual City of St. Joseph fireworks show on the riverfront.
Where: The best viewing location will be in the parking lot of the Remington Nature Center. Due to flooding, Heritage Park will not be available for firework viewing. After the show is over, traffic will exit from both lanes along McArthur Drive. The right lane will exit onto Southbound I-229 and the left lane will drive straight on Highland or exit onto I-229 Northbound.
St. Joseph Mustangs:
When: July 4 after game.
What: Postgame Mosaic Life Care Fireworks Spectacular. Veterans and active military receive 2 free deck tickets (while tickets last). Little Mister Mustang and Miss Mustang Competition and a military jersey auction are also happening.
Where: Phil Welch Stadium
Related Content
- Where to watch 4th of July firework shows in St. Joseph
- Where to watch 4th of July display in St. Joseph
- City's 4th of July Fireworks show set to go off despite flooding at Heritage Park
- New pyrotechnics behind fireworks show
- Gun show comes to St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- WATCH: Footage of Record-Breaking Flooding in St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Business Leaders Watching KC Interest in Amazon
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph