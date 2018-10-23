Whistleblower contact results in audit of potential fraud at Plattsburg Special Road District

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)— Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway recently accepted a request by the Plattsburg Special Road District in Clinton County to audit potentially fraudulent activity concerning public funds. The request comes after a complaint to the Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline and initial investigation by the State Auditor's Office.

"Our independent review of the Plattsburg Special Road District will examine handling of the district's finances to get to the bottom of these concerning allegations," Auditor Galloway said. "I applaud the efforts of the whistleblower who reported this questionable activity, and I appreciate the quick action of district officials to request an audit. We will get answers for taxpayers."

Road district officials were contacted in early October, shortly after a complaint was filed with the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline.

The Auditor's office requested information from the district to determine if allegations of questionable expenditures of district funds were credible. As a result of this investigation, the district's secretary and treasurer was dismissed and district officials requested an audit.

Auditor Galloway pledged to work with law enforcement on any potential violations of law discovered in the course of the audit. The State Auditor's Office frequently works with local, state and federal law enforcement when there are suspicions of fraud or abuse in government.

Individuals can use the Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline to share information on allegations of improper government activity. Contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.