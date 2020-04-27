Whiteman Air Force Base will perform flyover to honor first responders

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Whiteman Air Force Base announced they will have several aircraft fly over the Kansas City area Tuesday to honor Missouri healthcare professionals, first responders, military members, essential personnel and volunteers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aircraft will fly over several Kansas City area medical facilities on Tuesday, April 28.

The flyover will include one B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, four T-38 Talons and two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs.

Residents are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups.

According to the Whiteman Air Force Base Facebook page, the flyovers are scheduled to begin at 10AM.