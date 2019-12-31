Whitney Wells, St. Joseph 10-year-old girl, battling against rare brain tumor has died

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Whitney Wells, the 10-year-old St. Joseph girl, who made a connection with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while fighting a rare cancer has died.

Whitney's family posted on the Facebook page, "Fight for Whitney," that she had died from the brain tumor she has been fighting since May.

"We are not yet at a place to have nor say the appropriate words regarding the loss of our beautiful girl. We do want to say thank you to everyone for reaching out. Life is hard but you are easing the pain," the post said.

Doctors diagnosed Whitney with a rare brain tumor called D.I.P.G. in May and spent most of her summer at at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee seeking treatment.

But even as she battled the illness, she managed to have some fun.

In August, she met several Chiefs players at Chiefs Training Camp including Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and head coach Andy Reid.

By the time that meeting was over, Mahomes was wearing Whitney's fundraising bracelet with her catch phrase, "You got this."

Mahomes continued to wear the bracelet on his wrist every game this season. Then in December, Mahomes made another gesture in honor of Whitney's fight.

In a game against the Denver Broncos, something stood out when Mahomes stepped onto the snowy field at Arrowhead Stadium. A light baby blue bracelet with Whitney's name on it was attached to Mahomes' cleats -- just like the bracelet Whitney gave to him four months earlier.

Whitney's death is heartbreaking for her supporters. One day before she passed, a post made to the "Fight for Whitney" Facebook page asked friends to "please pray for peace, minimal pain, and for our family's perseverance."

Funeral services:

Services will be held for Whitney Kate on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park. Family and friends may gather after at Knights of Columbus 1205 N. 49th Terrace until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Whitney Kate Wells Memorial Foundation.