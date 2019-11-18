Whit's Warrior Walk benefits Wells family

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A walk was held at Lafayette High School Saturday to benefit the family of Whitney Wells, a 10-year-old girl battling an aggressive brain tumor.

Students in the business class at Lafayette took the opportunity to help the Wells family, by putting together Whit’s Warrior Walk for their class project to raise money for the family.

The wells’ story has touched the hearts of many in St. Joseph. The students who put together the walk said despite months of planning, they were still surprised by the outcome.

"The amount of love and support that we got from the whole community was overwhelming," Grace Ham, a student said.

Scott and Tara Wells, Whitney's parents said they're grateful for the continued community support.

"It's very helpful," Scott Wells, Whitney's father said. "it keeps us getting up and getting through each and every day."

Tara Wells, Whitney's mother, who served as principal of Pershing Elementary school said seeing such a successful event led by students in the St. Joseph School District is a testament to what they can do.

"I look to the students for the right answers," she said. "I think that this is another example of our students doing great things."

The students say they felt accomplished to have the opportunity to leave such an impact, and while it was for the Wells family, they say the experience has left its' mark on them as well.

"This is definitely something that we’ll take with us and we’ll hold on to this forever cause it was so big and so successful," Ethan Lowe, a business student said.

The Instructor of the business class said $1,000 was raised from the walk alone, the total amount of donations is close to $4,000.