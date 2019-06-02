Widespread flooding closes many roads for second time since March

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the second time since March, many roads across northwest Missouri are closed because of flooding. This time, the flooding was not only from the Missouri River but from many other rivers across the area.

“We’ve had roads closed that we haven’t expected or haven’t seen flood for quite some time,” Adam Watson, MoDOT's northwest district area engineer said.

Last week, nearly 300 roads were closed from across the state, according to MoDOT. Watson says that crews were facing an uphill battle when it came to keeping roads open.

“As one gets uncovered, it turns out one other is getting covered somewhere,” he said.

One road that did not close in March but did close last week was Hwy. 36 near Chillicothe. This due to from flooding from the Grand River. I-29 was also closed again on Wednesday.

Watson says this week has been especially tough because many crews have been dealing with flooding since March.

“We still have roads that have never been dry since the March flood," he said. "So there are crews that have been working flooding since the initial flood in March.”

Watson says that crews are growing tired but continue to work in the area to monitor latest road conditions.

The March flooding did play a role in last week's flooding. Watson says that many levees in the area are breached and that the breaches are taking away protection for farms, houses, and roads.

“Without that protection, every time the river is rising, we get the same roads flooding again and again,” he said.

Last week, many places saw several inches of rain and with the Missouri River already running high, the flooding became worse.

“That’s what’s really exasperated the problem," Watson said. "We’ve had high water coming towards us and then we’ve got a lot of rain north of us and then we got a lot of rain here.”

Northwest Missouri has seen a break in the rain during the last several days and water is beginning to recede in the area. As water does recede, Watson says crews will be out working to reopen the roads.

“We will get the roads open as soon as the water recedes, and we clean them up and assess them, make sure they are safe," he said. "And then we’ll get them open as soon as possible.”

For the latest information on road closures in Missouri, visit MoDOT's traveler information map by clicking here.