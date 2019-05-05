Clear
Winner decided in Apple Blossom BBQ Contest

The Event featured 39 vendors from all over the midwest.

Posted: May. 5, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Nearly 40 vendors packed Civic Center Park behind City Hall for this year's Apple Blossom BBQ Contest Saturday. 

Judges had the task of tasting all of the vendor's submissions and picking a winner.
The marketing campaign Uncommon Character hosted this year's contest, they said the event is fun for competitors and guests alike.

"Every year we try to grow it improve it in some way to make it more of a community event," Kristi Bailey, Uncommon Character said. "We have 39 competitors come in from all around the midwest to make barbeque and try to win trophies and cash prizes."

This year's winner of the contest was a group from Branson Missouri called "getting basted."

