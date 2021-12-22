Winning Shop St. Joe numbers announced

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check your tickets, the winning numbers for Shop St. Joseph have been drawn!

The winning numbers are: 0-2-1-4-1-0-8

The winner has 24 hours to claim the grand prize of $10,000.

The winner must call the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at (816) 232-4461 during business hours or (816) 261-3610 after business hours to arrange a time to verify the ticket.

DON'T THROW AWAY YOUR TICKETS!

Another number will be drawn at 5 p.m. Thursday if no one claims the prize. The chamber will also draw winning numbers for second-chance prizes.

This is the 15th year for the program.

115 stores participated in this year's program handing out roughly 2.3 million tickets.