Clear

Winning Shop St. Joseph numbers drawn

The winning numbers are: 0-4-5-7-1-2-9

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 4:54 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 4:56 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check your tickets, the winning numbers for Shop St. Joseph have been drawn!

The winning numbers are: 0-4-5-7-1-2-9

The winner has 24 hours to claim the grand prize of $10,000.

The winner must call the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at (816) 232-4461 during business hours or (816) 261-3610 after business hours to arrange a time to verify the ticket.

DON’T THROW AWAY YOUR TICKETS!

Another number will be drawn at 5 p.m. Thursday if no one claims the prize.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
As a cold front passes through late Wednesday into early Thursday, we will see our winds change and pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. Still can't rule out a light rain shower through the evening but we should dry out by Thursday morning. Lows overnight will be in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events