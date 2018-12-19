Winning Shop St. Joseph numbers drawn

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check your tickets, the winning numbers for Shop St. Joseph have been drawn!

The winning numbers are: 0-4-5-7-1-2-9

The winner has 24 hours to claim the grand prize of $10,000.

The winner must call the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at (816) 232-4461 during business hours or (816) 261-3610 after business hours to arrange a time to verify the ticket.

DON’T THROW AWAY YOUR TICKETS!

Another number will be drawn at 5 p.m. Thursday if no one claims the prize.