Winter Storm Warnings now in effect, several inches of snow expected

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A winter storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to the area beginning Friday afternoon and lasting until Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Atchison (KS), Doniphan, Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, and Buchanan counties until 12 p.m. Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect beginning at 3 p.m. Friday for Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Caldwell, and Livingston counties until 3 p.m. Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Platte County from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Precipitation is expected to begin after lunchtime in the St. Joseph area. Snow may initially begin as rain or a rain and snow mix, mainly south of 36 Highway. As colder air moves in Friday evening, all precipitation will begin to changeover to snow. The snow could be heavy at times overnight and move out by Saturday morning. Roads will become slick and snow covered so take it slow if you have any travel plans.

Winds from the north at 15-25 mph will also cause reduced visibility and blowing and drifting snow. Expect difficult travel conditions overnight.

As for accumulations, it appears now that northwest Missouri could see the most snow. Anywhere from 5-8 inches is now expected from Rock Port to St. Joseph. Totals do begin to decrease as you head south and east. Towards I-35 and east, 4-6 inches is expected. South into Platte County, expect anywhere from 1-4 inches.

Behind this system, very cold air will move in by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the teens to lower 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and below zero Saturday night into Sunday.