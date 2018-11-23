**A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area beginning late Saturday night through 6pm on Sunday.
Chances are becoming more likely in the forecast for a strong winter storm system to come through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend. There's a good chance that rain will change over to all snow by late Sunday morning/early Sunday afternoon.
Winds are expected to pick up, gusting up to 40 mph as the snow falls which could cause blowing snow & low visibility/white out condition on the roads. This will impact travel plans so plan in advance or make other arrangements.
Right now according to the latest forecast models, we can see anywhere from 5-7 inches of snow by the time it's all said and done on Sunday evening. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast and snowfall totals as it's still a couple days out. We'll keep you updated throughout the weekend. Stay tuned to KQ2!
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- Winter Storm Watch in effect ahead of Sunday's major snow event
- Tornado Watch in Effect
- Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Due to Tuesday's Snow
- Storm Potential Late Sunday
- Storm Chances Early Sunday
- Tornado Watch In Effect Until 9 PM
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
- A Snowy Easter Sunday Ahead
- Still Watching Snow Chances for New Workweek
- WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Pittsburgh