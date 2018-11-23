Winter Storm Watch in effect ahead of Sunday's major snow event

**A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area beginning late Saturday night through 6pm on Sunday.

Chances are becoming more likely in the forecast for a strong winter storm system to come through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend. There's a good chance that rain will change over to all snow by late Sunday morning/early Sunday afternoon.

Winds are expected to pick up, gusting up to 40 mph as the snow falls which could cause blowing snow & low visibility/white out condition on the roads. This will impact travel plans so plan in advance or make other arrangements.

Right now according to the latest forecast models, we can see anywhere from 5-7 inches of snow by the time it's all said and done on Sunday evening. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast and snowfall totals as it's still a couple days out. We'll keep you updated throughout the weekend. Stay tuned to KQ2!

