Winter Storm Watch takes effect New Year's Eve as second winter storm tracks toward NWMO

Parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri including Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Grundy, Livingston and Platte counties are included in the watch area.

Posted: Dec 30, 2020 10:23 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2020 10:25 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A possible second winter storm is taking aim on the northwest Missouri region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

The NWS is predicting possible heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and up to three tenths of an inch of ice is possible.

The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
