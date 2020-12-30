Winter Storm Watch takes effect New Year's Eve as second winter storm tracks toward NWMO

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A possible second winter storm is taking aim on the northwest Missouri region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

Parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri including Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Grundy, Livingston and Platte counties are included in the watch area.

The NWS is predicting possible heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and up to three tenths of an inch of ice is possible.

The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.