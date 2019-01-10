Winter Weather Advisories posted, accumulating snow likely

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A winter storm is going to bring rain and snow to the area beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Saturday. Accumulations are likely, causing travel concerns for Friday night and Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for every county in the KQ2 viewing area. The advisory begins at 6 p.m. Friday and goes until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Precipitation will begin early Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. as rain and quickly changeover to a mixture of rain and snow and then to all snow by the evening. Snow will continue overnight Friday and last until Saturday afternoon. The majority of the snow will be light to moderate but could be heavy at times. Wind should not be a huge concern with this system.

Total snowfall accumulations of 3-5 inches is expected through Saturday. These numbers could change leading up to the event so check back for updates.

Roads will become snow covered and slick during Friday evening and lasting through Saturday. Any travel should be done with an abundance of caution. Allow extra time to get to your destinations and take it slow if travelling.

For the Kansas City Chiefs game, the weather will likely be quieting down by game time but roads getting there will likely be slick. Allow extra time if heading to the game.

KQ2 will be tracking this storm as it moves through the region so be sure to stay tuned for continuous updates.