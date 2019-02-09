Winter Weather Advisory begins Saturday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another round of wintry weather is expected to move in Saturday night and will bring slick roads for Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area from 12 a.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Sunday afternoon. This is when the most impacts will be felt from this system.

Timing: This system will be a quick mover and precipitation will likely fall for only a few hours. Snow is expected to move in from the southwest and will likely begin after midnight Saturday night and will be mostly out of here by 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Precipitation Type: The majority of what falls from the sky will be snow but there is a chance that the snow could mix in with some rain, freezing rain, or sleet. If that does occur, snow accumulations will be lower but there could also be a glazing of ice, which could cause slick roads.

Accumulations: A general 1-2 inches of snowfall is expected with this system. If any ice or freezing rain falls, there could be a few hundredths of an inch of ice that accumulates as well, which would cause icy roads.

Impacts: With such a short duration, this will likely not be a high impact event but road conditions early Sunday could be dangerous. Roads will likely be icy and snow covered Sunday morning so travel should be done with an abundance of caution. Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s Sunday afternoon which should help clear the roads.

This system will quickly move out by Sunday afternoon before another system moves in Sunday night and on Monday.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates on this latest round of wintry weather.