(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A New Year's storm threatens to bring a wintry mess of snow and ice to parts of northwest Missouri.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the northwest Missouri region including Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb and Livingston counties.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight to 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Up to two tenths of an inch of ice and 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible.