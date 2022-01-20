Winter Emergency Shelters looking for volunteers

As the cold weather continues, emergency winter shelters have been working hard to provide the homeless with a warm place to stay.

“And both have been open without interruption every single night, in some way, shape, or form,” said Kylee Strough, President of United Way of Greater St. Joseph.

Open since early January, local agencies have been housing both men and women at different locations.

“The men's shelter is seeing higher numbers. And then the women shelters, a little bit lower numbers, but as needed for the women who are there, as you know, doesn't matter whether you're serving one or for its protection for them for that evening,” said Strough.

If you're looking to volunteer, there are individual ways to help out both shelters. The women’s shelter is looking for volunteers to cover overnight shifts.

“But starting January 30, there are a lot of open dates between then and the end of February. There's one staff member from Community Action Partnership on-site at all times. But that is there coupled with a community volunteer throughout the night,” said Strough.

Overnight shifts are from 9 pm to 7 am, and can be split in half with a friend as an option.

Meanwhile, at the men’s shelter, things are a little busier.

“Well, we've had some really cold nights here. And so the cold weather shelter for men has been very busy. We usually have 14 to 16 people a night which is our max,” said Randy Sharp, Director of Operations At Community Missions Corporation.

No overnight volunteers are needed at this time, but they are in need of warm meals and supplies.

"People who want to volunteer to help them in shelter can always call community missions, and ask about what we need for food. And even if you can't make a meal. You know, we need things all the time, like coffee, and sugar, and paper plates, those kinds of things we go through all the time,” said Sharp.

If you do decide to provide a meal, the shelter asks that you prepare enough for 50 and serve around 5 p.m.

The shelters are planning to stay open until the end of February and may be extended based on weather conditions.