Winter house fires cause for a busy February

Posted: Feb 25, 2021 9:42 AM
Updated: Feb 25, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) "We normally have less than two minutes to escape a home fire," said Red Cross Executive Director Randee Krumwiede.

What would you grab if you had two minutes to escape a house fire? This February, more families in St. Joseph were forced to answer the question.

The American Red Cross says they've helped more than 250 people in the St. Joseph and Kansas City Area Impacted by house fires. 

"Although the numbers are fairly staggering this year, unfortunately, we pretty much see the same kind of numbers year over year, I think we're about 1 percent increase than last year," said Krumwiede.

The St. Joseph Fire Department is also on the same page with the Red Cross.

Saying families need to practice safety in their homes with heaters.

“You might have a brand new space heater, it might be in really good shape, but can your electrical system handle it," said Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits.

With so many fires, you never know when it might happen to you.

And Red Cross Officials say families need to have an escape plan in place. 

"Create an escape plan, share it with all family members and even practice that 2 minute drill," said Krumwiede.

Having an escape plan is important, but the Fire Department says having smoke alarms that are up to date can save your life. 

"It can definitely save your life, typically those who die in a house fire aren’t killed by a fire, they are killed so a meeting place outside whether its a tree in the front yard, the neighbors front porch, or the car parked on the street, something where everybody goes to," said Andrasevits.

The Red Cross and Fire Department hope for house fires to minimize, but stay prepared in case there is a call. 

"We hope for the best but prepare for the worst and that's what we encourage local families and communities to do the same," said Krumwiede.

