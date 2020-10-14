Winter sports athletes in St. Joseph are exempt from mask mandate while competing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City leaders are giving the school district an out with St. Joseph's mask mandate.

With the city giving indoor athletics an exception to wearing masks for sports like basketball and wrestling, it gives the St. Joseph School District a little bit more room to operate.

School district officials saying the district already follows the mask mandate, in fact, volleyball has been competing in masks this season.

The district already knew a little bit about how indoor sports might work this winter.

With this exception for active competitors in basketball and wrestling, it helps them out a lot.

School district officials also say they're working on figuring up a plan for fans and spectators for indoor sports.

There were already restrictions across the Suburban and Midland Empire conferences this fall for outdoor sports.

The current mask mandate will run until November 16.