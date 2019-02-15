Winter storm causes multiple crashes, I-70 WB closed in several locations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A snowstorm hitting multiple parts of the state Friday is wreaking havoc on the roads.

Numerous crashes have been reported in St. Joseph.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crashes involving multiple vehicles on I-70 at mile marker 58 near Concorida and mile marker 29 near Bates City have closed westbound I-70.

MoDOT is warning drivers not to travel on roadways due to escalated snowfall rates.

A Winter Winter Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. Total snow accumulations are expected between 3 to 5 inches with as much as one inch per hour at times.

MoDOT said roads will be impacted and visibility will be reduced.