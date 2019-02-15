Clear
BREAKING NEWS: MoDOT warns drivers not to travel Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Winter storm causes multiple crashes, I-70 WB closed in several locations

MoDOT is warning drivers not to travel on roadways due to escalated snowfall rates.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 1:05 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 1:09 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A snowstorm hitting multiple parts of the state Friday is wreaking havoc on the roads.

Numerous crashes have been reported in St. Joseph.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crashes involving multiple vehicles on I-70 at mile marker 58 near Concorida and mile marker 29 near Bates City have closed westbound I-70.

MoDOT is warning drivers not to travel on roadways due to escalated snowfall rates.

A Winter Winter Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. Total snow accumulations are expected between 3 to 5 inches with as much as one inch per hour at times.

MoDOT said roads will be impacted and visibility will be reduced.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -4°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -4°
Cameron
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
Fairfax
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -3°
Moderate to heavy snow began Friday morning and has been continuing into the afternoon hours. Roads have become snow covered and very hazardous. Travel is not recommended for the rest of the day but if you must, take it extremely slow and be careful.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events