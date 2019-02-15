(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A snowstorm hitting multiple parts of the state Friday is wreaking havoc on the roads.
Numerous crashes have been reported in St. Joseph.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said crashes involving multiple vehicles on I-70 at mile marker 58 near Concorida and mile marker 29 near Bates City have closed westbound I-70.
MoDOT is warning drivers not to travel on roadways due to escalated snowfall rates.
A Winter Winter Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. Total snow accumulations are expected between 3 to 5 inches with as much as one inch per hour at times.
MoDOT said roads will be impacted and visibility will be reduced.
Related Content
- Winter storm causes multiple crashes, I-70 WB closed in several locations
- Missouri Western closing campus Friday afternoon due to winter storm
- MoDOT prepares for winter storm
- Winter storm continues into Saturday
- Sears and Kmart to close 40 more locations
- CLOSINGS: Check Full List of Closings Due to Winter Weather
- City prepared to tackle another winter storm
- Fire Leave Multiple Families Homeless
- Fire Engulfs Multiple Homes Overnight
- Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-29
Scroll for more content...