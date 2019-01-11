Winter storm continues into Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The season's second snow storm has been bringing snow to the area since late Friday afternoon and will continue into Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of the area until 6 p.m. Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for counties south of 36 Highway, including Platte, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston.

Widespread snow is expected to continue into Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. For Saturday, the snow will gradually become more scattered into the afternoon. Eventually, the snow will come to an end for good Saturday evening around 8 p.m.

Travel impacts are expected throughout northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Saturday. Travelling will be difficulut with slick, snow covered roads. If you have any travel plans, take it slow and allow plenty of time to get to your destination.

As for snowfall accumulations, a general three to six inches is expected. Snowfall totals will be a little more south of St. Joseph towards Kansas City and east towards Chillicothe where five to seven inches is expected.