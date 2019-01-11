Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Winter storm continues into Saturday

The season's second snow storm has been bringing snow to the area since late Friday afternoon and will continue into Saturday.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 8:48 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The season's second snow storm has been bringing snow to the area since late Friday afternoon and will continue into Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of the area until 6 p.m. Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for counties south of 36 Highway, including Platte, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston. 

Widespread snow is expected to continue into Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. For Saturday, the snow will gradually become more scattered into the afternoon. Eventually, the snow will come to an end for good Saturday evening around 8 p.m.

Travel impacts are expected throughout northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Saturday. Travelling will be difficulut with slick, snow covered roads. If you have any travel plans, take it slow and allow plenty of time to get to your destination.

As for snowfall accumulations, a general three to six inches is expected. Snowfall totals will be a little more south of St. Joseph towards Kansas City and east towards Chillicothe where five to seven inches is expected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain will continue to transition to all snow through the afternoon. Snow will stick around overnight and last into Saturday afternoon. As for accumulations, 2-6 inches appear likely by Saturday afternoon, with the most towards I-35 and our far eastern counties. Slightly more towards Chillicothe where they could see 5-7 inches.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events