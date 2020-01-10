Winter storm wallops NW Missouri, NE Kansas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday's winter storm left impacts across all of Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.

St. Joseph started seeing some of the effects of the storm early in the morning as rain moved in, the city's streets department said that rain put a damper on their plans to pre-treat roads ahead of the storm. Keven Schneider, Superintendent of City streets and Maintenance said the material used for treating the roads before a storm hits can't withstand wet conditions.

"The rain will just wash the material off," He said, "So that's our biggest concern."

As the temperatures dropped throughout the day, road crews quickly turned their attention toward freezing precipitation.

With ice accumulation also in the forecast, crews eventually went out despite the rain to put salt down. Schneider said the plan, should enough ice fall, is to apply a heavy amount of salt to the roads.

"When you're dealing with ice it so dangerous not just the traveling public but to our crews," He said. "We want to do everything we can to minimize that danger as much as possible."

Throughout the evening hours as the storm progressed, reports of trees and a few powerlines down as well as power outages started to come in.

In one St. Joseph neighborhood, a family was startled by the sound of a nearby tree crashing outside their home.

Kyle Kormeier said he was just sitting in the living room watching a movie with his family when they heard the crash from their backyard.

"We were just a foot away from it coming through our window where we were sitting," Kormeier said.

The tree narrowly missed the family's home, no one was hurt.

Along with the trees, the freezing rain and ice have toppled some power lines in the area, at last report, there were more than 1,900 customers without power in the St. Joseph area, another 1,000 or so more north of town along Hwy 169, and a few outages also reported in Savannah.