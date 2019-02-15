Winter storm wreaks havoc on roads across the state

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A winter storm made for dangerous traveling conditions across the state Friday.

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near Oak Grove.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers worked 125 traffic crashes since 9:00 a.m. Friday. Nineteen people suffered injuries.

Troopers also helped 166 stranded drivers.

St. Joseph police responded to more than a dozen accidents in the city. Officers also responded to countless slide-offs and calls to assist drivers.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned drivers not to travel due to escalated snowfall rates.

A Winter Winter Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m.