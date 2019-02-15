Clear
Winter storm wreaks havoc on roads across the state

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned drivers not to travel due to escalated snowfall rates.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 4:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 4:38 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A winter storm made for dangerous traveling conditions across the state Friday.

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near Oak Grove.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers worked 125 traffic crashes since 9:00 a.m. Friday. Nineteen people suffered injuries.

Troopers also helped 166 stranded drivers.

St. Joseph police responded to more than a dozen accidents in the city. Officers also responded to countless slide-offs and calls to assist drivers.

A Winter Winter Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m.

Moderate to heavy snow began Friday morning and has been continuing into the afternoon hours. Roads have become snow covered and very hazardous. Travel is not recommended for the rest of the day but if you must, take it extremely slow and be careful.
