Winter storms are forcing school districts to choose either virtual learning or snow days

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Monday's storm forced the St. Joseph School District to close school doors, but allowed virtual learning to take a turn.

"This is an opportunity for us to keep our kids engaged and hopefully learning. I'm not saying it's perfect or the best thing to do, but I am saying it is an opportunity not to lose instructional times with our students," said SJSD Superintendent Doug Van Zyl.

But not every school district is following the SJSD's lead.

"Kids have missed out on a lot of things over the last few months and we feel that snow days, is one thing that we can do to help kids to keep memories, to keep that regularity. Without sacrificing the educational content," said Mid-Buchanan's Jr high and High School Principal, Allison Kreifels.

Mid-Buchanan RV School District decided that it would be beneficial for students to have a snow day every now and then.

"There are so many opportunities that kids have on snow days that they would not get on a normal day to day. Sometimes we tend to forget about those things. But when we're talking about socializing, spending time with family, and you know, just getting a chance to relax their brains...," said Kreifels.

While Mid-Buchanan has the occasional snow day, the SJSD isn't completely throwing the idea away.

"Way we sit right now it's not, but as I shared with some other folks, that we'll have to evaluate this process and see how exactly it worked. For example, if we had a major ice storm and all the internet and electricity went off the likelihood we are having remote learning that day is not high," said Van Zyl.

For now, students in the SJSD will have to be prepared for virtual learning if there is a snowstorm.