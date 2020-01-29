Winter weather leads to northwest area car wrecks

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) The latest mix of winter weather led to at least three separate slide-offs in northwestern Missouri early Wednesday morning.

Troop H responded to accidents in Nodaway, Harrison and Holt county in a 2-hour time frame.

Icy road conditions in Holt County sent one car sliding off of north I-29 and down an embankment at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday. The driver, 38-year-old Daniel Covaci of Springfield, was taken to Fairfax Community Hospital for serious injuries. The crash report says Covaci was wearing a safety device.

At that same time, 35-year-old Malisa Pack was driving west on US 136, about 4 miles outside of Bethany when the car slid off of the snow-covered road. The car flipped multiple times, throwing Pack from the car in the process. She was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital for serious injuries. The crash report says she was not wearing a safety device.

Earlier Wednesday morning in Nodaway County, 38-year-old Ernesto Velasco-Camacho of Kansas City, Kan., was driving north on US 71 when he lost control on the snow-covered highway. The car hit an embankment and flipped before it came to rest on the passenger side about a mile north of Wilcox at 4:45 a.m. Velasco-Camacho was taken to Mosaic in Maryville for moderate injuries and the crash report said he was wearing a safety device.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to at least 21 car wrecks between 1 a.m. and noon Wednesday. A majority of the crash reports list ice or snow as a factor in the accidents.