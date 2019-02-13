Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wintry mix leads to hazardous roads across northwest Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight Tuesday for northwest Missouri.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 12:59 PM

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) Another round of winter weather has led to delays, closings and slick roads across northwest Missouri.

Slick roads were a concern for many areas Monday morning.

A Livingston County deputy slid off the road while checking on a semi stuck on Highway 190. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said the deputy was only traveling about 20 miles per hour when the deputy's patrol vehicle slid off the road. The deputy was not hurt.

Several schools were closed Monday, and others called off class early.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight Tuesday for northwest Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events