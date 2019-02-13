(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) Another round of winter weather has led to delays, closings and slick roads across northwest Missouri.
Slick roads were a concern for many areas Monday morning.
A Livingston County deputy slid off the road while checking on a semi stuck on Highway 190. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said the deputy was only traveling about 20 miles per hour when the deputy's patrol vehicle slid off the road. The deputy was not hurt.
Several schools were closed Monday, and others called off class early.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight Tuesday for northwest Missouri.
Related Content
- Wintry mix leads to hazardous roads across northwest Missouri
- Northwest Runs Past Missouri Western
- Severe Weather Hits Northwest Missouri
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine for Sunday, wintry mix possible Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine today, wintry mix possible tomorrow
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures cooling down, wintry mix possible late week
- KQ2 Forecast: A wintry mix possible on Wednesday night
- KQ2 Forecast: A wintry mix is back in the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory posted, wintry mix likely
- Record Corn Harvest Expected in Northwest Missouri
Scroll for more content...