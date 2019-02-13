Wintry mix leads to hazardous roads across northwest Missouri

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) Another round of winter weather has led to delays, closings and slick roads across northwest Missouri.

Slick roads were a concern for many areas Monday morning.

A Livingston County deputy slid off the road while checking on a semi stuck on Highway 190. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said the deputy was only traveling about 20 miles per hour when the deputy's patrol vehicle slid off the road. The deputy was not hurt.

Several schools were closed Monday, and others called off class early.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight Tuesday for northwest Missouri.