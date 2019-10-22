With surprise gift, child advocacy center plans to help kids

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A $2,500 grant was awarded to the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center in St. Joseph for the center’s programs supporting children who experience trauma and abuse.

The center was granted $2,500 by American Family Insurance’s Dream Foundation. Voices of Courage is a nonprofit that offers a child-friendly place for investigation, intervention, and treatment in abuse cases.

American Family Insurance gives out $250,000 to non-profits every year through its Dream Foundation. Out of thousands of nominations, American Family Insurance selects 100 organizations to receive a $2,500 donation.

Earlier this year, the insurance company opened up its application process for customers to nominate charitable organizations doing good work in local communities.

The center’s executive director Melissa Birdsell said she was surprised to see an insurance advisor walk into the office with the large check Tuesday morning.

Birdsell was surprised because she never entered the Dream Foundation’s contest.

Don Tolly, who works for the insurance company and delivered the check revealed the mystery grant writer as his customer Micki Schussler.

He said it was Schussler’s glowing description of the child advocacy center that won the grant.

“People need to know about what this organization does,” Schussler said. “I wish I had learned about signs of abuse and trauma 25 years ago because it would have helped me see the people around me better.”

She is a former member of the center’s board but continues to support the organization because she says it’s an organization that does so much for northwest Missouri.

While talking about people who donate their time and money to the organization, like Schussler, the center’s executive director teared up.

“One of the things that we’ve pushed in the last couple of years is to get our mission out in front of people, so this is very helpful,” Birdsell said.

The organization provides all services to children for free and relies heavily on donations and grants to keep the program running.

Birdsell said the center will use the grant to continue providing critical services to children and families dealing with trauma.