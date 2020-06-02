Clear

Witham and Gilmore win school board seats

Voters elected both candidates to the board in Tuesday's election.

Lori Witham and Rick Gilmore will fill the two open seats on the St. Joseph School District Board of Education.

Witham won with 3,295 votes or 29 percent of the vote. Gilmore took 23 percent of the vote with 2,593 votes cast in his favor.

Witham and Gilmore beat out four other candidates running for the seats left open after current board members Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman stepped down after serving six year terms.

Witham and Gilmore will both serve three year terms.

The Buchanan County Clerk's Office reports more than 6,400 registered voters cast a ballot.


