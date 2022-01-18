Clear
BREAKING NEWS In-person classes canceled for SJSD students Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Witness: Speeding vehicle loses control, slams tree

A serious traffic accident was blocking Faraon St. Monday night. Condition of the driver is unknown.

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 12:12 AM
Updated: Jan 18, 2022 12:14 AM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph police have been at the scene of a serious traffic accident Monday night.

They were called to the 3100 block of Faraon St. around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses tell KQ2 News that at least two vehicles were traveling down the one-way street at an extremely high rate of speed when one of them lost control and hit a tree.

Buchanan County EMS was also at the scene. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Police working the scene of the accident are diverting traffic off Faraon at 32nd Street.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Atchison
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories