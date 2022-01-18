Witness: Speeding vehicle loses control, slams tree

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph police have been at the scene of a serious traffic accident Monday night.

They were called to the 3100 block of Faraon St. around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses tell KQ2 News that at least two vehicles were traveling down the one-way street at an extremely high rate of speed when one of them lost control and hit a tree.

Buchanan County EMS was also at the scene. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Police working the scene of the accident are diverting traffic off Faraon at 32nd Street.