Woman arrested after a shots fired call led to a foot pursuit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday morning, a shots fired call started outside St. Joseph city limits and ended up in the backyard of a fed-up neighbor.

Around 9:30 a.m., The Buchanan County's Sheriff's Department received a call of shots fired on the 5000 block of Northeast Maxwell Road.

According to deputies, a female suspect has been accused of shooting at a victim inside a car. After firing, the suspect fled the scene and entered St. Joseph city limits where the St. Joseph Police Department got involved in the pursuit.

SJPD cornered the suspects car on North 13th Street.

The woman then leaped out of her car and ran into a backyard where the homeowner, Shelby Weaver, was home at the time watching everything happen. Weaver woke up to the suspect being arrested on his lawn, but believe it or not, he said it's not the first time something like this has happened.

“This is the second time in two weeks they’ve been in my backyard threatening to shoot people,” said Weaver.

The soon-to-be father said he is done with criminal pursuits ending up on his property. He said the reccuring incident has him rethinking his home address.

“Every other day I’m waking up to the police. That’s the raceway(the Parkway) and this is a dragstrip,” said Weaver, “I want to go back to living in the country. It’s not like this in the country. If someone is in your yard, they’re usually helping you out.”

As for the incident, the suspect has been arrested. No charges have been filed yet.

Deputies continue to investigate what led up to the incident.

No injuries were reported.